India's Narendra Modi praised his visit to Cairo as "historic" after he and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi pledged to boost trade and diplomatic ties.India and Egypt vowed to elevate trade and diplomatic ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to the north African country.

Also Read | Delhi Car Accident: Speeding Lamborghini Hits Auto-Rickshaw in CR Park Area Leaving Two Injured; Son of Businessman Arrested.

On Sunday, Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi "signed a joint declaration to elevate relations to a strategic partnership," which they had first announced in January when el-Sissi visited New Delhi, a spokesperson for the Egyptian leader said. The two nations pledged to intensify their cooperation and hold periodic talks, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Shuts Himself Inside Vande Bharat Express Washroom for Hours, Brought Out by Force in Shornur.

"My visit to Egypt was a historic one," Modi later said on Twitter.

"It will add renewed vigor to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations."

Modi wants $12 billion in annual trade

India is already Egypt's seventh-largest trading partner with trade surpassing $7 billion (€6.4 billion) last year, according to data from Cairo's central bank.

Modi said he hopes to increase this to $12 billion annually.

In the lead-up to the visit, Egypt offered a potential "dedicated land area" for Indian industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone that could be used as the site for a $12 billion green hydrogen plant built by Indian firm ACME.

The two leaders also discussed food and energy insecurity "and the need for Global South to have a concerted voice," Modi's office said on Sunday.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove up grain prices globally in 2022, India banned wheat exports to protect its reserves but granted an exception to Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer.

Modi visits Cairo mosque

Modi's visit to India also took on cultural significance when he toured the 11th-century Al-Hakim mosque — a rare engagement for the Hindu nationalist prime minister.

The mosque was renovated by the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community that originated in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, el-Sissi bestowed Egypt's highest honor, the Order of the Nile, on the Indian leader.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His trip comes off the back of a four-day visit to the United States where he met with President Joe Biden.

zc/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).