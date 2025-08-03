Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], August 3 (ANI): Collector and District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj, Hema Kanta Say, sharing information on the Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu Recruitment drive, said that people from 12 Indian states will participate in the recruitment drive, including people from the tribal areas of Mayurbhanj. The drive will be conducted from August 27 to September 4, 2025, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Hema Kanta Say, said, "Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment drive will be conducted in Mayurbhanj from 27th August to 4th September. Around 12 states of the nation will participate in it...The people from the tribal areas of Mayurbhanj will also participate in this drive...".

Also Read | Gonda Accident: 11 Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia (Watch Video).

The Agnipath scheme, implemented in September 2022, provides four years of service in the Armed Forces (Army, Navy & Air Force) of the country, after which those selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadre are required to serve for a further engagement period of a minimum of 15 years.

The recruits under this scheme are known as Agniveers, who undergo basic and specialized training and then serve for four years. This scheme was launched to create a younger profile for the armed forces, aligning with global trends.

Also Read | Has Modi Government Rolled Out New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

On July 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave warriors of the 1999 Kargil War, honouring their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve on the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The IAF expressed gratitude to the valiant heroes who fought for India's honour. In a captivating video over 2 minutes long, the IAF showcased the courage and valour of its brave soldiers, as well as the might of the air force, particularly "The War Diary in Photographs", a remarkable collection of photographs of the war.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders. This year, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra' on 26th July 2025 in Drass, Kargil, to mark the 26th anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)