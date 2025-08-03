Has Modi Government Rolled Out New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App

Mumbai, August 3: A message is going viral across social media, claiming that the Indian government has allegedly issued new WhatsApp guidelines to monitor chats. The Press Information Bureau or PIB has clarified that the claim that “three ticks appearing on WhatsApp chats would mean it is getting monitored” is fake, and no such guideline was issued about the instant messaging platform.

The PIB Fact Check comes as a purported WhatsApp message is going viral. The fake message alerted users about what different check marks meant when they send or receive a text. The message purportedly claimed that a single check or tick on WhatsApp chats means the message is sent successfully, and a double tick means it has been delivered, and it turning blue means the chat has been read. Are Star-Marked INR 500 Notes Fake? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Indian Government Rolled Out New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines? Fake Claim Goes Viral

Heads up! Have you also come across a message claiming the Indian government has rolled out new WhatsApp monitoring guidelines? 👀#PIBFactCheck: 🚨 That information is FALSE! 🚨 📣 The Government of India has NOT released any such guidelines. Stay informed and don't fall for… pic.twitter.com/Gkax1dmi7k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 2, 2025

What Viral Message Claims About Triple Ticks Feature on WhatsApp?

However, the viral message claimed that if the ticks turn into “three blue checks”, that means the government has taken note of the chats. It further claimed that two blue and one red ticks mean that the government can take action against the user; "one blue and two red ticks" means that the government is screening users' data; and "three red ticks" mean an action has been initiated against the users, and they will face legal action.

Debunking the claim, the PIB said, "That information is FALSE! The Government of India has NOT released any such guidelines (sic)." Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under ‘One Student One Laptop’ Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

It must be noted that WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for its messaging services, including images and videos sent in group and individual chats. This means that even WhatsApp itself cannot access the content shared within the chats, ensuring privacy and security for users.

