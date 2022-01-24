Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Of the 23 candidates for assembly polls from Noida seat in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the nomination of 10 were rejected during the scrutiny on Monday, district election officials said.

Among those rejected are candidates of seven parties and three independents, leaving 13 nominees, including the sitting MLA Pankaj Singh of BJP and just one woman candidate in the fray.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances And Results of 2017 Election Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Altogether 52 candidates had submitted their nominations from the three assembly seats of Noida (23), Dadri (16) and Jewar (13) in the district till January 21. Two nominations from Dadri and one from Jewar have also been rejected, the officials said.

In view of the assembly polls scheduled on February 10 and guidelines of the Election Commission, the scrutiny of nominations was done under supervision of District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, who is also the District Election Officer, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife After She Gives Birth to Baby Girl.

“From Noida seat, the nominations of Sanjeev Kumar Goswami of Sarva Samaj Party, Rajkumar Agarwal of Shiv Sena, Ghanshyam of Bharatiya Mahasangh Party, Deepmala Srivastava of Public Political Party, Kishor Singh of Bharatiya Insan Party, Diblu Singh Choudhary of Al Hind Party, Kush Kumar Srivastava of Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party have been rejected because of incomplete forms,” District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

“The nominations of independent candidates Sanjay Sharma, Sunil Kumar and Arpana Sharma have also been rejected for similar reasons,” he said.

From Dadri, the nomination of Virendra Singh Prajapati of Jan Adhikar Party was rejected for lack of notary while Aam Jan Seva Party's Yoonus' nomination papers were not filled correctly, Chauhan said.

In Jewar, the nomination papers of Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party's Manoj Rai were rejected because they did not have his signature neither the signature of his proposers, he added.

After the scrutiny, 39 candidates, including the sitting MLAs, are left in fray for the elections in the three assembly seats that are due on February 10.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 27.

Election results would be declared on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)