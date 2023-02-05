Ambala (Haryana), Feb 5 (PTI) Some unidentified men ransacked the office of the Anti-Terrorist Front India here, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered in this connection based on a complaint filed by Viresh Shandilya, the president of the front, a non-government organisation.

In his complaint, Shandilya said some unidentified people ransacked his office in his absence and damaged a computer and other items on Saturday.

Ambala City Station House Officer Ram Kumar said a police team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Footage of CCTV cameras of surrounding areas was being collected to identify those behind this incident, the police said.

