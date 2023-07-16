Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday asked all the officers to give time-bound reports of damage due to the rain disaster in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister is on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and has been engaged in the inspection of relief and rescue work and rehabilitation for the last three days by meeting the people suffering from the devastating rains in Himachal Pradesh and the disaster arising out of it.

"All the officers are instructed to provide time-bound reports of damage due to rain disasters in the state. I have been meeting people in the disaster-affected areas for the last two-three days. Visited various districts affected by the disaster and took stock of the damage. People's pain is my own pain and my thoughts are with the people affected by the disaster. Necessary guidelines have been given to various departments," Anurag Thakur said.

He further said that the officials have been asked to work on priority to provide quick relief to the people and necessary action is also taken where there are significant losses.

Meanwhile, while giving information about the necessary steps taken by the Central Government, the Union Minister said, "The Center has deployed 13 teams of NDRF for relief and rescue work in Himachal Pradesh. The Central Government has approved the funds of Rs 400 crore to Himachal Pradesh in this hour of disaster."

"The government will also provide money to compensate for the damage to all the roads made by the Center. Apart from this, 2 MI 17V helicopters of the Air Force are continuously rescuing people from disaster," he added.

Moreover, Anurag Thakur held a detailed discussion with the officers of the concerned department on the ongoing development works in the district during the meeting of the "District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee" in the Bilaspur district of his parliamentary constituency and gave necessary guidelines for its proper implementation.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

