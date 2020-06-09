India News | Offices in Jammu to Close on June 26, Re-open in Srinagar on July 6 as Part of Annual Darbar Move

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Offices in Jammu will close on June 26 and re-open in Srinagar on July 6, as a part of annual Darbar move according to an order by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said: "Annual Darbar Move offices to formally open at Srinagar for summer session-2020 from 6/7/2020. Civil Sectt to continue to function both at Jammu/ Srinagar and the move employees shall work on 'as is where is basis'".

The Darbar Move offices for the summer session-2020 shall formally open at Srinagar on July 6 at 9:30 am, said the government order.

The offices observing five days week shall close at Jammu on June 26, after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close June 27 after the office hours to facilitate the packing of records and equipment. There will be no closure of the Jammu Secretariat which shall reopen on July 1.

Jammu and Kashmir Police shall escort the convoy all along the route up to their respective destinations. They shall also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and the guidelines to the field agencies accordingly. (ANI)

