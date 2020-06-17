India News | Official Dies, CM Praises His Anti-COVID-19 Work

Chennai, June 17 (PTI) An official in the CMO, "who worked with dedication in the government's anti-COVID-19 initiatives," passed away here on Wednesday at a hospital, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

B J Damodharan, a senior special secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, was admitted to a hospital here following illness and he died early morning today, Palaniswami said in a statement and condoled the official's death.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families.

Praising the secretary for his anti-COVID-19 work and servicewith a sense of dedication, he extended his sympathies to thebereaved family.

He also ordered a government job for a family member of the deceased official. PTI VGN APR

Also Read | PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)