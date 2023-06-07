Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jun 7 (PTI) An old bomb was found in a field in the Mukerian area here, police on Wednesday.

A man discovered the bomb after it got stuck in a cultivator (agricultural equipment) while tillage work was undertaken in Dharampura village of Mukerian sub-division, they said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and covered the bomb with sand-filled sacks.

Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwinder Singh Virk said the services of a bomb disposal squad has been requisitioned to defuse the bomb.

The type of the bomb is yet to be ascertained, he said.

