Lucknow, June 7: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at inside the Lucknow Civil Court on Thursday. According to the police officials, the assailant made his way to the court disguised as a lawyer. Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva Shot Dead in UP Video: Miscreant, in Guise of Lawyer, Kills Dreaded Gangster in Lucknow Court.

Gangster Shot Dead Outside Lucknow Civil Court:

Visuals from the Lucknow court where Sanjeev Jeeva, said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tm8xJ5vFl8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

The gangster was accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and was brought to court for a hearing. Jeeva collapsed at the spot after being shot at while a police officer also sustained injuries. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Out To Buy Milk, 35-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Outside Her Home in Meerut, Investigation Underway.

WARNING! Abusive Language: Visuals From the Court.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot outside the Lucknow Civil Court. Further details awaited (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/rIWyxtLuC4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023

DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra.

Further details are awaited.

