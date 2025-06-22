Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the efforts put in by him and his colleagues for the revival of tourism in Kashmir are bearing fruit, as tourists are returning to the Valley.

“The last time I was in Pahalgam, I cycled through a market that was all but deserted. Today, I came back to a Pahalgam that was bustling with activity.

“Tourists from various parts of the country competed for space with local picnickers who were enjoying the cool climate and rainy weather," Abdullah said in a post on X, expressing satisfaction over the revival of tourism in Pahalgam.

Tourism in Pahalgam was badly hit after the April 22 terror attack at the Baisaran meadow, which killed 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator.

"It's very satisfying to see the efforts my colleagues and I have been putting in slowly bearing fruit," Abdullah said.

