Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Claiming that Jammu's economy is currently under strain due to ill perceived policies of the BJP, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to boosting the region's economy by fully tapping into its tourism potential.

Addressing a gathering during his visit to Charwa-Mansar near Jammu, Abdullah emphasised the immense potential of the region and said reversing the development setbacks of the past decade will not happen overnight.

"The Omar Abdullah-led government, from day one, prioritised the development of the Jammu region by appointing key cabinet members from the area," he said.

Abdullah also called for a comprehensive policy aimed at boosting Jammu's economy by fully leveraging its tourism potential.

He expressed concern that Jammu's economy is currently under strain due to the ill-conceived policies of the BJP and risks being overshadowed if immediate action is not taken to capitalise on its unique tourism offerings.

The NC leader stressed the importance of creating a well-structured tourism circuit that includes must-visit destinations such as Shiv Khori, Utterbehni-Purmandal, Patnitop, Mansar, Bagh-e-Bahu, Suchetgarh Border, as well as various tourism spots in Doda-Kishtwar-Bhaderwah and Kathua.

He emphasised the need for an itinerary that encourages longer stays and increased economic activity in the region.

"By implementing strategic measures and promoting these hidden gems like Mansar Lake, we can ensure sustained economic growth and prosperity for the region," he said.

Several public delegations met Abdullah during his visit, highlighting the need to enhance tourism infrastructure in the area to attract more visitors.

They expressed frustration over the lack of attention from the government since 2015, which has worsened issues such as inadequate access to basic utilities like electricity and water, a party spokesperson said.

The delegations also brought attention to the deteriorating state of the lake and its surroundings, urging immediate action to clean up the area and transform it into a premier tourist destination, the spokesperson added.

Additionally, they highlighted the poor condition of the roads leading to the area, the spokesperson said.

