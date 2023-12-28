Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh, on the 16th day of protest on Wednesday, besieged the houses of all MLAs belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Anganwadi workers have been agitating to hike their salaries, provide pension and other retirement benefits, regularise their services, clear pending bills and meet other demands.

Also Read | Air Canada Slapped With Rs 81 Lakh Fine as Passenger With Spastic Cerebral Palsy Forced to Drag Himself off Plane.

Anganwadi workers of the Palnadu district besieged the house of Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's house. The workers attempted to submit a petition to the MLA.

Leaders of Anganwadi workers' unions emphasised that the Anganwadi workers are not seeking mere goodwill; instead, they demand Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy fulfil pre-election promises.

Also Read | Gas Cylinder Price Cuts in Rajasthan: LPG Cylinder for Rs 450 for BPL and Ujjwala Beneficiaries From January 1, Announce CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Criticism was directed at the state government for showcasing honorariums without addressing the pressing need to increase wages and integrate staff into government programmes.

For the past two years, Anganwadi workers have been advocating for a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, in line with electoral assurances.

The rising cost of living has made it challenging for them to support their families. However, the Jagan government has not yet addressed these concerns, sparking frustration among the workers.

According to workers, the government's current stance resembles indifference, undermining their legitimate demands for better wages and improved working conditions.

Multiple demands, such as raising the age limit to 62 years, providing ten lakhs of group insurance, and ensuring equal pay for equal work. As the protest persists, the Anganwadi workers and their supporters remain steadfast in their call for justice and resolution of their legitimate issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)