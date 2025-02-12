New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Guru Ravidas Temple in Karol Bagh on Wednesday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025.

The Union Minister was accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other party workers. The BJP national chief garlanded the statue of Guru Ravidas and also performed the puja ritual.

Speaking to ANI, Swaraj said, "We have come here at the temple for darshan. Our national president, JP Nadda, and Delhi BJP chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, came here, too, to seek blessings."

"Taking inspiration from the message and teachings of Bhagwan Ravidas ji on harmony and unity, and drawing inspiration from PM Modi, BJP's double engine government will do development work in Delhi, and it will become the developed capital of a developed nation," she added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.In a post on X, PM Modi said that Ravidas' messages filled with the spirit of service will always remain a guide for the welfare of the weak and deprived sections.

"Respectful salutations and salutations to revered Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to eradicating discrimination from society. His messages filled with the spirit of service, harmony and brotherhood will always remain a guide for the welfare of the weak and deprived sections of society," the Prime Minister said.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Magh month, as per the Hindu calendar.

Guru Sant Ravidas was a great Saint, philosopher, poet, and social reformer in India during the 15th century.

He was one of the most famous and leading stars of the nirguna sampradaya (sant parampara) and was one of the prominent leaders of the North Indian Bhakti movement. He also worked against the system of untouchability in society by the higher caste people for lower caste people. (ANI)

