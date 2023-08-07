New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Translated into English, a new anthology "On the Edge" is a collection of short stories and extracts from Hindi novels centred on the theme of same-sex desire.

Translated by feminist scholar-author Ruth Vanita, the first-of-its-kind collection has 16 stories published between 1927 and 2022. It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Car Falls Into Waterfall in Indore, Father-Daughter Saved by Fellow Picnickers; Video Goes Viral.

The stories featured here include works by eminent authors such as Munshi Premchand, Pandey Bechan Sharma 'Ugra', Rajkamal Chaudhuri, Sara Rai and Rajendra Yadav.

"While some stories in this collection partake of stereotypes and formulaic patterns, I choose them either due to their close observation of same-sex desire, or because their fiery no-holds-barred intensity counterbalances the depressing pattern of pretending not to be and not to see," Vanita writes in the book featuring stories from Asha Sahay's 1947 novel "Ekakini" and International Booker-winner Geetanjali Shree's "Tirohit".

Also Read | Liver and Kidney Transplant To Start at PGIMS, Rohtak Soon, Says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

Besides classic works, the book also includes writings by young authors like Kinshuk Gupta ("Mrs Raizada's Corona Diary") and Shubam Negi ("Shadow").

The book is endorsed by award-winning translator Daisy Rockwell.

"Ruth Vanita's sensitive translations in this exciting new anthology enable contemporary English readers to connect with depictions of same-sex desire in Hindi literature over the past century. And don't miss the introduction! Vanita's analysis of LGBTQ themes in Hindi is essential reading; a much-needed corrective to the censorious gaze of the Hindi critics," said Rockwell in her praise of the book.

Vanita's previous works include "Memory of Light", "Gender, Sex and the City: Urdu Rekhti Poetry in India", "Dancing with the Nation: Courtesans in Bombay Cinema" and translation of "Chocolate: Stories on Male-Male Desire" by Pandey Bechan Sharma 'Ugra'.

"On the Edge", priced at Rs 599, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)