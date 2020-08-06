Sambhal (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) In a controversial statement, Samajwadi Party MP in the Lok Sabha Shafiqur Rehman Barq on Thursday said the land on which a mosque once stood cannot be used for any other purpose as per Islamic law.

Speaking about the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday, he said the Babri mosque stood there and as per the Islamic law wherever a mosque is once built, the land always serves that purpose.

Criticising the BJP government, he claimed it will end democracy and secularism.

"Whatever is happening in a democratic country like ours is not right. Their government laid the temple's foundation on the basis of their power," he said.

He said the Muslim community has exercised utmost patience and asked them not to get perturbed.

