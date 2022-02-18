Panaji (Goa) [India], February 18 (ANI): Recalling the JP movement, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday said 'once known as the champion of Indian anti-corruption movement is now behind bars' while referring to former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav who was recently convicted in fodder scam case recently.

The Governor on Thursday recalled that in a recent newspaper report, a picture was published displaying two perspectives highlighting the democracy in India.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Pillai said, "In the morning, I read a newspaper that displayed two young ladies carrying their physically disabled mother in their arms for the purpose of casting vote to the polling station. That shows the strength of voters in Goa. This shows the strength of democracy."

"On the same paper, I had occasion to see another picture also. That picture shows the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav walking along with a group of people. He was convicted by the Court for the fifth time in a corruption case. All the five court judgements highlighted that plundering of public money," he said.

"About 40 years back, I was also a student leader. During the emergency period, I was a part of the JP movement. Lalu Yadav also played a crucial role in the movement. Once known as the champion of the Indian anti-corruption movement is now behind bars," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the Doranda treasury embezzlement case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Governor also highlighted that the state succeeded in administrating 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination.

Pillai, "We have succeeded in administrating 100 per cent vaccination in the state with the help of medical staff, government officials, and the people of Goa. The spread of the third surge of COVID-19 is rapidly decreasing and we have resumed our normal life." (ANI)

