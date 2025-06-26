Ghaziabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has made significant strides in development over the past eight years, transforming Ghaziabad into a new, progressive city.

Speaking to reporters in Ghaziabad, he said the city's image has undergone a complete transformation.

"At one time, films were made on crime and gang wars in the name of Ghaziabad. Today, the same city has emerged as a model of development, cleanliness, and order. Ghaziabad is being named among the world's top 50 and is the first clean city in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He added that 10 years ago, it was unimaginable that the district would be connected by a 12-lane greenfield expressway and be part of the country's first rapid rail corridor. "But today, Ghaziabad has a rapid rail system, a 12-lane highway, metro connectivity, and an airport."

Before the press briefing, the CM flagged off a batch of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, distributing travel kits and offering his blessings for a safe and auspicious journey. He said each returning pilgrim would receive a grant of Rs 1 lakh from the state government.

"We established the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for the convenience of the pilgrims. Over 200 devotees are beginning their journey from this facility," he added.

In the morning, Adityanath participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Ghaziabad. Along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, he laid the foundation stone for a greenfield data centre. He noted that CEL, once a loss-making unit, has emerged as one of India's Mini Ratna public sector enterprises after avoiding disinvestment and returning to profitability.

He also discussed the proposal to incorporate Khoda, Loni, and Muradnagar into the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation as part of the Greater Ghaziabad development plan.

He said that all civic institutions in the city have performed commendably and added that a comprehensive development roadmap is being prepared. Plans to create an Integrated Office Complex and strengthen law and order through a Police Commissionerate Headquarters were also reviewed.

Addressing the issue of stalled sports infrastructure, the CM directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to take over the land originally acquired by BCCI and proceed with stadium construction and management.

He also encouraged residents to begin using facilities such as the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, Uttarakhand Bhawan, and Purvanchal Bhawan, asking the GDA and municipal authorities to develop a functional model for these civic buildings.

He noted improvements in the city's green cover, the elimination of garbage mounds, and the emergence of Miyawaki forests and city forest initiatives.

"Ghaziabad has progressed as a beautiful city. The level of greenery has increased due to efforts made in recent years," he said.

Adityanath also spoke about the revival of the Hindon River, large-scale plantation drives under the "one tree in a mother's name" campaign, and employment-oriented development initiatives.

He said the double-engine government would continue this journey of progress, and that all suggestions and initiatives from public representatives would be implemented on the ground.

State Ministers Sunil Kumar Sharma, Asim Arun, Narendra Kashyap, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan, Mayor Sunita Dayal, and MLAs Sanjeev Sharma, Manju Siwach, and Nandkishore Gurjar were also present during the press conference.

