India News | 'One Chance Given by People Was Used for Andhra's Destruction': Nara Lokesh Slams CM Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday asserted that the ruling YSRCP leaders have no moral right to talk about welfare of Andhra Pradesh people since not even one of its 'Nava ratnalu' cash transfer promises was implemented 100 per cent in the past one year.

Lokesh released the TDP chargesheet against the one year rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at TDP Central Office here. Addressing a press conference, he said just like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) framed a chargesheet listing out Jagan Reddy's scams worth Rs 1 lakh crore during his father's rule, the TDP has now issued the present chargesheet as Jagan indulged in even larger corruption in his capacity as Chief Minister.

"The One Chance given by the people was used for Andhra Pradesh destruction. Navaratnalu was turned into a bundle of scams and lies. Constitutional violations and human rights violations were rampant in the last one year. Jagan Reddy has used his innovation to launch new schemes only to carry out his scams and plunder public money. Not the opposition parties, even YSRCP leaders and the general public are making allegations against," Mr Lokesh said.

When asked about YSRCP claims on welfare benefits, the former Minister said Jagan Reddy promised to give Amma vodi cash benefits to 82 lakh beneficiaries but after coming to power, only 43 lakh were given this benefit. The elderly poor citizens were promised a hike of Rs 1,000 in pensions prior to polls but only Rs 250 increase was there.

"For each and every promise in Navaratnalu, the CM is now using 'conditions apply' clause in their implementation so as to deny the benefits to the poor beneficiaries as far as possible," Lokesh said.

Referring to YSRCP promise on total prohibition, Lokesh deplored that after one year, Jagan Reddy has ended up becoming the brand ambassador for cheap liquor.

"Very harmful liquor brands were being sold at the Jagan Reddy liquor shops being run in the name of the Government. The scam behind this liquor scheme was designed to amass Rs. 25,000 Cr in the five years of his rule," he said. (ANI)

