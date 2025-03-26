Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will plant one crore tree saplings across the state as part of an initiative to reduce global warming and to increase green cover, State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister I Periyasamy informed on Wednesday.

The work would be taken up through the Green Tamil Nadu Mission and the saplings would be planted on government lands, industrial establishments, and along the highways, the Minister said.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants to his department in the Assembly House, Periyasamy said new tanks ponds would be dug to enhance the water resources and to recharge the groundwater level, at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

Constructing compound walls for 500 government schools in rural areas for Rs 50 crore, and establishing 1,500 community health complexes at prominent places near schools, libraries, and Anganwadis in the rural areas, for Rs 31.5 crore, were among the other announcements.

Earlier, initiating a debate, former AIADMK Minister Kadambur Raju remarked that a situation would soon arise for his party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek 'accounts' from the DMK government just as party founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran sought accounts from the DMK and later launched the party.

"AIADMK would soon come to power under Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership. Then he would ask you to submit the accounts just as our revolutionary leader (M G Ramachandran) had asked you (in 1972)," Raju said.

Immediately, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, "your calculation is all wrong."

To this, another former AIADMK Minister S P Velumani replied, "our computation would always be right."

