Gaya Ji (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that youth in the poll-bound state will be provided with massive job opportunities if the NDA returns to power here.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday, Bihar CM said, "Pension for elderly, persons with disabilities, and widows has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1100, with this, 1.12 crore people will benefit. Free domestic electricity will be provided to everyone. 39 lakh people have been given employment. Employment opportunities will further increase. In the coming five years, one crore youth will be given jobs. New industries will be set up with all kinds of help from the centre."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar today.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. Further, improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population

PM Modi also inaugurated the 8.15 km long Aunta - Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition forcing heavy vehicles to re-route. (ANI)

