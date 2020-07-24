Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 9,615 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the number of patients in the state to 3,57,117, the health department said.

With as many as 278 deaths reported during the day, thefatality count mounted to 13,132, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Extends Capping on Fares of Domestic Flights Till November 24.

A total of 5,714 patients were discharged on Friday, that increased the number of recovered persons to 1,99,967.

Currently, there are 1,44,018 active cases in the state, the department said.

Also Read | Bihar Floods: Nearly One Million Affected, 22 NDRF Teams Deployed For Rescue Work, Rail Operations at Darbhanga-Samastipur Route Suspended.

So far, 17,87,306people have been tested across the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)