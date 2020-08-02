Shahjahanpur, Aug 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died while seven other persons, including an elderly woman, were seriously injured in a clash involving firing and stone-pelting between two groups of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The clashes broke out on Sunday in Chanaura village under Nigohi police station following simmering tension between two groups of villagers over a cow of Rajpal venturing into the fields of his neighbour Balbir on Saturday.

Following the tension between the two sides over the incident, the police had reached the village on Saturday and had brokered peace between them.

"Members of Balbir's group, however, beat up Rajpal on Sunday afternoon. This led to people from both sides pelting stones at each other and opening fire, in which Dhirendra, 40, died,” Superintendent of Police Yash Anand on Sunday told PTI.

Seven others, including Rajpal and his 75-year-old mother, suffered serious injuries in the clashes, said SP.

Most of the injured suffered pellet wounds as well those from the stone pelting and lathis, the SP said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

“After firing in the village, the situation is tense, but under control,” the SP added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

