Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): One person was killed after a fire broke out in a private bus at Beechupalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

"The fire accident took place in a bus. One dead in an incident," Sub Inspector of Itkyal Police Station Ashok said.

Also Read | Bus on Fire in Telangana: One Killed, Four Injured After Volvo Bus Catches Blaze on Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway Near Erravalli (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)