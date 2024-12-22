Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 22 (PTI) One person died, and another was injured in a suspected shootout in Annamayya district, a police official said on Sunday.

Hanumanthu (45) and Ramana (30), who earn a living by collecting hair, selling old silver articles, and rearing goats, informed their family members that they were "shot at" early Sunday morning near Rayachoti.

"This morning, at around 5.30 am, as they (Hanumanthu and Ramana) were heading to Madhavaram village, they alleged that unknown persons shot at them. They returned and informed their family members," the police told PTI.

Both men sustained injuries under their right ribs and were initially taken to a government hospital in Rayachoti. They were later shifted to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa. Hanumanthu succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the police added.

Additionally, they stated that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the type of weapon involved, noting that "the area is notorious for the use of pellet guns by hunters".

Police said more clarity would emerge after the postmortem, and a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Hanumanthu's wife.

Incidentally, Hanumanthu, Ramana, and their families had set up tents on the outskirts of Rayachoti only a fortnight ago as part of their livelihood activities.

