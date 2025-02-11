Rampur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A man attacked the family members of a 16-year-old girl when they tried to resist an attempt by him and his associates to abduct her, leaving her uncle dead and her father and cousin seriously injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Mishra said that the police received information that some people had gone to the house of a minor and were forcibly taking her away, leading to a clash with her family members.

The girl's 52-year-old uncle was allegedly shot dead by the accused and her father and cousin were injured, her family claimed.

Police have registered a case against five people under murder and other related sections and have detained the main accused Jog Singh (25), who claimed to be the girl's "lover".

The situation will become clear only after the post-mortem report comes, the SP said.

