New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): A stabbing incident was reported in Delhi's Bawana area near JJ Colony on Saturday, which resulted in three people sustaining injuries.

As per the information, three people-Niyaz (29), Tosin (20) and Nihal (34)-were admitted to MV Hospital. While Niyaz died on arrival, the other two victims have been referred to LNJP Hospital.

On Saturday, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shankar received information related to the stabbing incident from the Shochalya No. 3, A-Block, JJ Colony, Bawana, Delhi.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 767/2025 U/s 103(1),109(1) & 3(5) at the Narela Industrial Area police station. The officials have arrested Toshif and Arru.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, on July 22, a 39-year-old man was stabbed to death by three minors on Monday night in Delhi's Welcome area, according to Delhi Police. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered by the Delhi Police under the BNS at Police Station in Welcome.

"On 21 July at about 11:21 PM, a stabbing incident was reported at PS Welcome. Upon reaching the spot, i.e. Kudedaan, Janta Colony, Pilli Mitti, Welcome, it was found that the victim had already been shifted to JPC Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him as 'brought dead'. Accordingly, a case under Section 103(1)/3(5) BNS was registered at PS Welcome, and an investigation was initiated," said Delhi Police.

Police shared that dedicated teams were deployed to trace and apprehend the three minor accused. The deceased, identified as Mustakeen, was a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony. Police apprehended the three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), all residents of Welcome area, involved in the crime within a few hours. Police also recovered the crime weapon, a knife, from their possession as well. According to police, the cause of the incident was a minor quarrel between the deceased and the CCLs.

"The crime scene was processed by forensic teams, and dedicated teams were deployed to trace and apprehend the individuals involved. The deceased was identified as Mustakeen, resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, aged 39 years. Within hours, the team apprehended three CCLs (all residents of Welcome area) involved in the crime. A knife used in the commission of the offence was also recovered from their possession. During the investigation, it came to fore that there was some quarrel between the deceased and the CCLs. Further investigation is underway", police added. (ANI)

