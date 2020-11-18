Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) One more person succumbed to coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 145 fresh cases took the infection tally in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana to 16,167, according to a bulletin.

So far, 253 people have died from the infection in the union territory. There are 1,081 active cases as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 89 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 14,833, it said.

A total of 1,26,852 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 1,09,943 tested negative while reports of 161 samples are awaited, it added.

