PAN (Permanent account number) card is a crucial document for everyone. From filing Income Tax return to other important works, PAN is being used everywhere. Since PAN Card has become so important, the Income Tax department has started a facility for instant Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service.

While Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar, PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax department to an individual, firm or entity. Aadhaar-PAN Card Linking Deadline Extended Till March 31, 2021: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN And Aadhaar Numbers.

What Is PAN?

A permanent account number, also known as PAN, is a 10-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued in the form of a laminated "PAN card", by the IT Department, to a person, firm or identity. A PAN is important for filing income tax returns.

How to apply for a New PAN card?

Visit the e-Filing website of IT department, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the link that says "Get New PAN"

Fill in your Aadhaar in the space provided, enter the captcha and confirm

After this, you will receive OTP on the registered Aadhaar mobile number

Submit OTP

The new PAN will be generated. It will have your records such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and address.

Once the PAN is allotted, you will receive the laminated PAN card by post.

Obtaining a PAN may be optional or voluntary like a driving license, passport, Aadhaar etc. However, PAN is a mandatory document and is required for high-value financial transactions, passport for foreign travel, etc.

