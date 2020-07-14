Dehradun, Jul 14 (PTI) One more coronavirus patient died in Uttarakhand as 78 fresh infections surfaced on Tuesday, taking the numbers to 50 deaths and 3,686 cases.

A 37-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently died at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital on Monday night, a state Health Department bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, a kidney-related ailment, shock and systematic hypertension among other health issues caused her death.

Meanwhile, 78 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, it said.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported the maximum 34 cases, followed by 22 in Haridwar 22; 12 in Dehradun; five in Tehri; three in Pauri; and two in Uttarkashi.

The bulletin said with the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus-infected people has risen to 3,686, of which 2,867 have recovered till now and 33 migrated out of the state. Fifty people have died from the infection in the state, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is 736 now, the bulletin said.

