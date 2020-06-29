Dehradun, Jun 29 (PTI) One more coronavirus patient died in Uttarakhand on Monday as the state's pandemic tally rose to 2,831 with eight new infections, a Health Department bulletin said.

A 65-year-old man died at the city's Coronation Hospital. His test report arrived after his death, confirming that he was suffering from the virus, the bulletin said.

It takes the coronavirus death toll to 39 in the state, it said.

Dehradun reported four cases while Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar reported two cases each.

As many as 2,111 virus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the bulletin said.

