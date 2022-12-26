Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 'Charas' on Monday.

The police recovered 287.62 gms 'Charas' from the possession of the accused person.

The accused has been identified as Vivek Malta resident of Uttarakhand.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

