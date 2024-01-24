New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death another man after an argument in the national capital's Anand Parbat Police Station area, Delhi Police said.

The deceased, identified as Kamal (22) was a resident of Delhi's Punjabi Basti in the Patel Nagar area.

The apprehended accused, identified as Suraj works as a delivery person and was a neighbour of Kamal, police said.

During an interrogation, Suraj revealed that he had a heated argument with Kamal that escalating to exchange of abuses and physical violence.

Suraj then allegedly stabbed Kamal on Tuesday, police said.

Kamal was declared brought dead at the hospital and the accused Suraj was nabbed after a case was registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC at Anand Parbat Police Station.

The knife used in the crime was also recovered during the arrest, police said. (ANI)

