Meerut, January 24: The police have arrested Farhan, the jilted lover who shot dead a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on January 22, after she resisted his advances. Farhan was arrested after an encounter on Tuesday night. The murder accused sustained bullet injuries in both his legs during the exchange of fire with the police team led by SHO, Falawda police station, Rajesh Kumar Kamboj. Circle officer of Mawana area Saurabh Singh said Farhan, 22, had eight cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him in Falawda police station.

He said on getting information that the accused was hiding in a neighbouring village, the police team rushed to the spot. Seeing cops, the accused opened fire at the team and in retaliatory firing he sustained bullet injuries. “He has been taken to a hospital for treatment,” the CO said. Singh further said the first case against Farhan was registered in Falawda police station in 2018 and since then eight cases under sections 307/323/ 504/506/427/452/120b and under the Arms Act were lodged against him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 'Depressed' Doctor Kills Wife and Two Children, Later Dies by Suicide in Raebareli (Watch Video).

He allegedly shot dead the girl in his neighbourhood on Monday after stalking her. The minor girl resisted his advances when she was on her way back to her home after buying medicines from a medical store. Farhan shot at her with a country-made weapon resulting in her death. A case of murder was registered against him and his father, Usman, on the complaint of the girl’s father on Monday night, said police. As per villagers, he used to stalk the girl whose father is a labourer. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The girl worked as a maid to assist her family financially. But the family did not dare to lodge a complaint against him. The villagers staged a protest with the body for over two hours on Monday night demanding an encounter of the accused and razing of his house. They ended the protest after police assured them of stern action against the accused. The police recovered a 315-bore pistol, an empty and a live cartridge from the possession of the injured accused.

