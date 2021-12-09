New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): One person was injured in the minor blast reported inside courtroom number 102 of Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Pranav Tayal.

The blast occurred inside a laptop bag, and the explosion was of low intensity, added the police.

The injured person had been identified as Rajeev and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining the bag, added the police.

The spot has been cordoned. (ANI)

