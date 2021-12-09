New Delhi, Dec 9: Markets across NCT of New Delhi were raided by Samsung in furtherance to court orders, which unearthed a shockingly large racket of the sale of fake, counterfeit and unauthorized ‘SAMSUNG LED TVs in the markets of the national capital.

Infringing and counterfeit products estimated to be worth over Rs. 1.5 crore, fraudulently sold under the trademark ‘SAMSUNG' were recovered.

Samsung, represented by their team of lawyers, ORTIS Law Offices based out of New Delhi and Ahmedabad, had filed multiple civil suits before various Courts in New Delhi, and highlighted the prevailing black marketing of fake LED TVs being sold across many markets in New Delhi. It was contended that these counterfeiters dupe and mislead customers by selling fake LED TVs illegally using the Samsung's trademark, by affixing stickers on low quality imported or locally manufactured cheap LED panels, essentially claiming such LEDs to be originals. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Now Available Offline With Rs 5,000 Cashback; Check Details Here.

Samsung, through their team of advocates, had successfully obtained interim orders against these infringers and conducted surprise raids in the markets of Nehru Place, Gaffar, Lajpat and Krishna Nagar, with court appointed Commissioners. The raids covered various godowns, manufacturing units, and other premises of the counterfeiters, each of which contained hundreds of unbranded, cheap, and low-quality LED TVs, and stickers bearing the trademark ‘SAMSUNG', ready to be affixed on the fake TVs and their packaging.

The counterfeiters were caught red-handed and it was revealed that some of these fake TVs were being imported, while others were locally manufactured, with fake brand stickers affixed later.

This massive recovery of over 600 fake LED TVs by Samsung has once again brought to light the issue plaguing the Indian markets, resulting in duping innocent consumers of their money.

