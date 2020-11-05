Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient died with the toll going up to 80 in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, officials said.

A 55-year-old woman from Morna village in the district died.

Seventeen fresh virus cases were detected on the day raising the number of active patients in the district to 258.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, 2,225 samples were received out of which 17 came out positive.

Also, 18 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 5,665 in the district.

