New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed as "anti-democratic" the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal by the central government stating that it runs contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

The CPI (M) leader added that the presumption itself is wrong.

"We totally disagree with terms of reference of this committee because it presumed that 'One Nation, One election' is possible and how to implement it. In our opinion, that presumption itself is wrong," Yechury said.

'One Nation, One election' runs contrary to the spirit of our Constitution, it is anti-democratic and anti-federalism. When a govt loses its majority on the floor of the House, then its continuation is completely undemocratic," he said.

A CPI(M) delegation including Sitaram Yechury and Nilotpal Basu earlier in the day attended a meeting in Delhi called by the Central government to discuss the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) including Sudip Bandopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee attended the meeting in Delhi.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the meeting citing an 'emergency'.

On February 2, the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, chaired by Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held a consultation round with a delegation from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) comprising Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, R Dinesh, President, Sanjiv Puri, President Designate, Marut Sen Gupta, Deputy Director General, Amita Sarkar, Deputy Director General, Binoy Job, Executive Director, and G Srivastava, Chief Economic Strategy and Project Coordination.

The delegation made a presentation before the committee in which the views of the industry on ONOE and its impact were highlighted, after which they presented a formal memorandum. (ANI)

