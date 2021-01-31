Itanagar, Jan 31 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus caseload to 16,828, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

The lone case was detected from East Siang district through rapid antigen test, the official said.

With no fresh recoveries, the total number of cured patients in the state now is 16,758, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58 per cent, while the positivity stands at 0.08 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 14 active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- and West Kameng have four active cases each, followed by East Siang at one, the SSO said.

A total of 3,92,143 samples have been tested for COVID-10 so far, including 321 on Saturday, he added.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 16,736 health workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far including 386 on Saturday.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, the SIO said.

