Unnao, May 23 (PTI) A man accused of beating a 17-year-old boy to death allegedly for violating the Covid lockdown in Unnao's Bangarmau area has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Three persons, including two police constables Vijay Choudhury and Simavat and Home Guard jawan Satyaprakash, had been booked on the murder charge for allegedly beating the teenaged vegetable vendor on Friday, first outside his home in Bhatpuri and then in the police station.

The police, however, did not immediately identify which of the three accused were arrested.

"One accused person has been arrested while efforts are on to nab the other two,” Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said in a statement.

“The matter is being probed by the Crime Branch and they are collecting evidence. Action will be initiated against the guilty persons," he added.

The police had booked the three security personnel following a protest by local people after the death of the boy following the alleged beating by the trio.

The boy's family members had also alleged that he was beaten up in the police station in front of the inspector in-charge.

The agitating family members and their neighbours had handed over the boy's body for postmortem after the senior police officials assured the family of all legal action against the accused and gave a copy of the FIR to them after lodging the murder case.

Citing the preliminary finding of the autopsy, a police official had on Saturday said the teenager might have died because of head injuries.

