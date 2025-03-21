Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) One person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Assam's Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle in the Gereku area and seized 461 gm of heroin, he said.

Sarma congratulated the police for the successful operation.

