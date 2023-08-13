Nagaon (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) One person was beaten to death by villagers on suspicion of being a thief in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, police said.

According to senior officials, the incident took place at Bamungaon under Lanka police station in Hojai in the wee hours.

"We got information in the morning that one person was severely beaten by villagers suspecting him to be a thief. When police reached the spot, the victim was already dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Nagaon Civil Hospital," a senior official said.

The deceased has been identified as Hibzur Rahman, who hailed from Hojai sub-divisional area, he added.

"We have apprehended six individuals so far. Probe is on to find out and arrest more people involved in the incident, he added.

