Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): One person was killed and 13 people were injured after a vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra, Angrej Singh, said, "13 people were injured and one died after a bus met with an accident in Katra's Muri area in Reasi district."

The injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

