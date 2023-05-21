Port Moresby, May 21: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday, a rare moment was seen at the Port Moresby airport where PNG Prime Minister James Marape touched his feet and sought his blessings. PM Modi arrived in the Indo-Pacific country on the second leg of his three-country visit.

Upon PM Modi's arrival, the Indian national anthem was played and the two prime ministers stood still in respect. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival. This is PM Modi's first tour to PNG, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country. Usually, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But the nation made a special exception for PM Modi, and a fully studded ceremonial welcome was given to him.

A traditional folk dance performance was also staged outside the airport to welcome PM Modi to PNG. During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi is set to co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. PM Modi's Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there.