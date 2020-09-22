Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam on Tuesday.

Notably, the gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel started on Monday evening.

More details in this regard are awaited.

The Kashmir zone police had tweeted yesterday stating, "Encounter has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." (ANI)

