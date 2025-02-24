Imphal, Feb 24 (PTI) Only Congress would be able to give a firm government to Manipur and ensure peace, former CM O Ibobi Singh claimed on Monday.

Addressing a gathering in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, Singh said that despite having over 50 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, the BJP and its allies are unable to ensure peace and harmony in the state.

"Only the Congress can bring a firm government in India and Manipur. It is necessary for all to work to strengthen the Congress. Only when the Congress government is formed, there will be peace in Manipur," he said.

"Despite having a clear majority of more than 50 MLAs, including those of their allies, the BJP is unable to govern the state with peace and harmony. This is in spite of the fact that there is the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. They are watching the conflict in the state as mere spectators," he alleged.

Singh, the leader of the Congress legislature party, said the PM has not spoken a word on the ethnic conflict but visited the neighbouring states.

"Such a party has systematically manipulated the Constitution and the ideals of Bapu," he said.

"Despite the resignation of N Biren Singh as chief minister, the BJP can still form a government as they have an absolute majority. But they haven't and this is robbing us of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he claimed

Singh said that though India is known across the world for its democratic system, "what is happening in the state is in total contradiction".

"If the BJP had achieved absolute majority in the Parliament, they would have changed the Constitution itself," he alleged.

