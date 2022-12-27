Bengaluru (Karnataka), December 27 (ANI): Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that everyone in the country has the right to form a new political party but it will not have any effect on the BJP.

He was speaking on the decision of former BJP leader and mining baron Janardhan Reddy to float a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha'. He also said that the people of the country would decide the future of the party one day.

"This is a democratic country and everyone has the opportunity to establish political parties here. Janardhan Reddy has formed a new political party along the same lines," said the Minister.

"The people of the country will decide the future of this party one day," he added.

The former BJP leader had on Sunday announced the formation of a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP).

Reddy also said that he would contest from the Gangavati assembly constituency in the upcoming state elections.

With the announcement of the new party, the former Karnataka minister and illegal mining case accused has decided to make a comeback to politics.

He is said to have a stronghold over 10 assembly seats and can make a big difference for the BJP in the upcoming 224-seat Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls in 2023.

Gali Janardhan Reddy Reddy became a Minister for the first time in 2008, in the BJP government led by B.S. Yeddyurappa.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but was short of a majority. Congress won 78 seats while JDS managed to get 37 seats. JDS in alliance with Congress formed a government and HD Kumaraswamy was appointed as the chief minister. However, the JDS-Congress government fell a year later and BJP formed the government. (ANI)

