Bokaro, Apr 1 (PTI) The only white tigress at Jawaharlal Nehru Biological (JNB) Park in Bokaro died of multiple organ failure on Friday morning, officials said.

The 16-year-old tigress, Ganga, was suffering from age-related complications for the past one week, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Three Escape After Stealing 77 Lakh From ATM in Goregaon, Burning Machine.

"The tigress, which had become old, died around 9.20 am," Samarender Jha, the deputy general manager of JNB Park, told PTI.

"The average age of a tiger in captivity is 12-14 years. But, Ganga survived for 16 years. The teeth of the animal had decayed. The tigress had reduced its daily food intake for the past one week," he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Affect Supply Chains of Semiconductors, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Ganga was the lone tigress in the park, Jha said.

"We will plan to bring new tigers to the park very soon," he added. Ganga was brought to the park along with her male partner Satpuda from Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai district of Chhattisgarh in 2012. Satpuda, who suffered paralysis, died in August 2012.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)