Varanasi (UP), May 12 (PTI) Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to tighten security measures and said there is a need for heightened vigilance against "urban naxals" and affiliated organisations.

"...there should be tight security measures. There is a need for heightened vigilance against urban Naxals and affiliated organisations. Strict and swift action against such elements," he said at a high-level meeting with public representatives and administrative officials at the Circuit House in Varanasi.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gangraped During Wedding Ceremony in Gumla District, 6 Arrested.

While chairing the meeting, Adityanath also said that no one should be forced to wander unnecessarily for birth or death certificates, and such services must be delivered within the stipulated time.

Police were also told to clamp down on looting and chain snatching incidents.

Also Read | 'India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail', Says PM Narendra Modi in His First Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

Reviewing the law and order situation, the CM instructed strict action against cow smuggling and illegal mining in the border districts of the Varanasi zone, and directed the auction of confiscated vehicles used by cow smugglers as per legal procedures.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of some projects and instructed departments such as the UP State Construction Corporation, UPPCL, PWD, and the urban and rural wings of Jal Nigam to speed up work.

He called for faster progress on the rejuvenation of the Varuna River and the tender process for the upcoming integrated divisional office at the Commissionerate Complex.

Stressing better functioning by the municipal corporation and development authority, he ordered improved drinking water supply and sanitation in both urban and rural areas amid the summer season.

He also instructed for the removal of encroachments from roads and the identification of suitable sites for bus, taxi, and rickshaw stands to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

On the Safe City initiative, he directed the installation of sufficient CCTV cameras and verification of suspicious individuals, alongside ensuring swift action on incidents and strict enforcement of zero tolerance against criminals.

Adityanath also reviewed the Kazzakpura flyover project and instructed coordination with railway officials for its completion.

Under the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' scheme, he directed rural Jal Nigam officials to conduct inspections of four villages each, along with public representatives, to check work quality and road cutting completion.

He said the airport expansion should not hinder local movement and called for the timely disposal of revenue disputes based on merit.

Regarding the international cricket stadium under construction at Ganjari, he directed the development authority to expedite the township and connectivity works around it.

Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam informed that 60 projects worth around Rs 14,000 crore are under construction in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)