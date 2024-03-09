Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was open to suggestions on the Bengaluru water crisis from the Opposition if they were constructive.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "The Opposition parties don't seem to know anything other than criticism. If they give any constructive suggestions, we are certainly open to considering them. For the first time in the history of the State, we have taken on the water mafia by taking over private water tankers".

"About 50pc of the borewells in the city have dried up. We have decided to take over thousands of private water tankers to supply water for water sources outside the city. We have left the pricing to officials as factors like distance travelled determine costs. Unused milk tankers will be used to ferry water," he added.

He said that the state government has taken steps to address the water crisis.

"The public must not use water wastefully for washing cars and others. It is important that people understand the value of water. This is the reason why we are proposing the Mekedatu project," he said.

Asked why the government is not able to get water while private water tankers are managing large supplies, he said, "Private water tankers supply water from private borewells while government supplies from drinking water units".

Asked why a nodal officer has been appointed for Bengaluru Rural constituency and not for others, he said, "Wards under Bengaluru Rural constituency depend on borewell for water."

Asked about Congress declaring a list of candidates ahead of the BJP he said, "It is sad to see the state of politics today. Yediyurappa, Yogeshwar and Muniratna were the people who toppled Kumaraswamy's government but now they are now embracing each other. Ideology is important, how will Kumaraswamy show his face to the people?"

Asked about the BJP recommending Yaduveer's name along with sitting MP Prathap Simha, he said, "Let them recommend anyone. We are going to fight our elections on ideology and principles." (ANI)

